Awgu LGA Boss Okolo Leads, Massive Mobilisation For Mbah’s Re-election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the upcoming Enugu West senatorial district mega rally scheduled to take place at Awgu Council area headquarters, the

Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Uchenna Joseph Okolo, has formally welcomed the State governor, Dr. Peter Mbah to the event scheduled for Saturday, 18th April, 2026.

In a statement conveyed through his Special Adviser on General Media and Publicity, Hon. Tochukwu Chukwu, the Chairman described Governor Mbah as a rare and transformative leader, whose impact across Enugu State continues to redefine governance and development.

The Council Boss, also applauded the Governor’s strides in critical sectors, highlighting unprecedented infrastructural expansion, far-reaching educational reforms, improved healthcare delivery, and inclusive grassroots development. He further noted that Mbah’s administration has significantly advanced human capital development and stimulated economic growth across the state.

Describing the Governor as “Godsent,” Okolo emphasized that such leadership is uncommon, stressing that the people of Awgu and Enugu State at large remain resolute in their support for continuity beyond 2027.

According to the Chairman, the rally will serve as a platform to celebrate the administration’s achievements while galvanizing widespread grassroots mobilisation in solidarity with the Governor’s vision.

“Awgu did it before, and we are poised to do it even more and better come 2027,” the statement read, underscoring the council’s unwavering political commitment.

In a symbolic gesture of affinity, Okolo declared Awgu as the Governor’s “second home,” warmly inviting him to what he described as a familiar and supportive environment.

The Enugu West Mega Rally is expected to draw party faithful, stakeholders, youth groups, and residents from across the senatorial district, marking a significant moment in the build-up to the 2027 political landscape.