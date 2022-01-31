Barcelona’s Dembele Agrees To Join PSG -Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ousmane Dembele is in talks over a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona want £20m for the transfer after telling Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season, to find another club.

Dembele reached a verbal agreement with PSG on Sunday, despite interest from the Premier League, Skyspors reports.

His representatives Moussa Sissoko and Marco Lichtsteiner are working to find a solution for the winger.

Barcelona told Dembele again on Thursday to find another club if he does not want to not sign their previous offer of a new short-term contract with a wage reduction.

Dembele would prefer to stay for the remainder of his current deal but Barcelona have made it clear they want him out now and have even threatened to leave him in the stands if he stays.

The 24-year-old joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for £135m in the summer of 2017 – just weeks after Neymar’s world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain – but has struggled with injuries for much of his time in Spain.

Dembele has started just six matches this season with his only goal coming in the Copa del Rey victory at third-tier Linares earlier this month.