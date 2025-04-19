Bauchi Deputy Governor Denies Slapping Foreign Affairs Minister

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Auwal Mohammed Jatau, has refuted claims that he slapped the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Jatau stated this as he reacted to the unconfirmed reports that he attacked the minister on the way going to the palace of Emir of Bauchi for the turbaning of former Governor Muhammad Abdullahi Abubakar, SAN, as Makama Babba 1 of Bauchi Emirate, and the wedding Fatiha of his daughter, Khadija Muhammad.

Speaking through his media aide, Muslim Lawal, he said: “No, no, how can a deputy governor slap a minister? I don’t think such ever can happen in Bauchi because l know my principal as a responsible leader and number two citizen in Bauchi can never slap a minister or any person.”

“I am not aware about that and I am hearing it for the first time. If there is any evidence that the deputy governor did that you can speak on that. We don’t know about it. The deputy governor cannot do that and that is our position.” Lawal added.