Atiku Condemns Adamawa Attack

(AFRICAN EXMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has frowned at the attacks on some communities in Adamawa state on Wednesday.

Atiku disclosed this as he reacted to the attack via his official Facebook page.

“I categorically condemn the killings in some communities of Adamawa earlier today, he said.

“Human life is sacrosanct and no matter how often these attacks occur, we must never get used to them. They are unacceptable.

“They must stop. And we as Nigerians have a duty to work with governments at all levels to make sure that these attacks are brought to an end”, he posted.

The former presidential aspirant also condoled with the families of those who lost their loved ones.

“I also condole with the government of Adamawa state, that I know is doing their utmost, within their constitutional powers, to put a halt to these attacks and other forms of insecurity.

“May God grant the departed rest in His bosom, and in Al Jannah Firdaus. And may He bless Nigeria and guide us out of these present troubles”, he prayed.























