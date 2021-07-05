W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Buhari Prays For Pope Francis As Pontiff Heads For Surgery

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, World News Sunday, July 4th, 2021



(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

The message of the president was contained in a statement on Sunday night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.



The President tasked Nigerians and the world to pray for the Pontiff as he goes for a routine operation.

President Buhari wished him a quick recovery.  

Related Posts


  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=65063

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us