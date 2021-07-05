Buhari Prays For Pope Francis As Pontiff Heads For Surgery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis as he heads for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

The message of the president was contained in a statement on Sunday night by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The President tasked Nigerians and the world to pray for the Pontiff as he goes for a routine operation.

President Buhari wished him a quick recovery.























