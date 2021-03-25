‘BBNAIJA’ Organizers Disclose N90 Million Prize, Start Auditions For Season 6

‘BBNAIJA’ Organizers Disclose N90 Million Prize, Start Auditions For Season 6Entertainment, Featured, Latest News, News Thursday, March 25th, 2021
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Organizers of fan-favourite reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), has announced its projected 2021 season six show
This year would take a new twist with early auditions set to begin from March 24 to March 31, 2021
by the reality show’s official handles @ gotvng
The auditions will be strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users
They wrote, “Something big is coming, we are giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija auditions
“All you have to do is stay connected and renew your @dstvnigeria and @gotvng subscriptions to be qualified
The release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed while the new season will see its winner take home N90 million worth of prizes
The 20 successful contestants live in an isolated house as housemates and compete for the grand prize at the end of the show
Five housemates often make it to final while the rest leaves the house either by eviction or suspension
The show is always characterized by betrayal, love, jealousy and fighting and the housemate with the highest number of votes emerges the winner
It would be recalled that the 2020 season 5 saw Laycon win prizes worth N85 million including a cash prize of N30 million while in 2019, Mercy Eke won N30 million as well as other mouthwatering gifts
