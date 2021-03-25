‘BBNAIJA’ Organizers Disclose N90 Million Prize, Start Auditions For Season 6

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Organizers of fan-favourite reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBN), has announced its projected 2021 season six show

This year would take a new twist with early auditions set to begin from March 24 to March 31, 2021

by the reality show’s official handles @ gotvng

The auditions will be strictly available to DSTV and GOTV users

They wrote, “Something big is coming, we are giving EARLY ACCESS into this year’s #BBNaija auditions

“All you have to do is stay connected and renew your @dstvnigeria and @gotvng subscriptions to be qualified

The release date for the new season is yet to be confirmed while the new season will see its winner take home N90 million worth of prizes

The 20 successful contestants live in an isolated house as housemates and compete for the grand prize at the end of the show

Five housemates often make it to final while the rest leaves the house either by eviction or suspension

The show is always characterized by betrayal, love, jealousy and fighting and the housemate with the highest number of votes emerges the winner

It would be recalled that the 2020 season 5 saw Laycon win prizes worth N85 million including a cash prize of N30 million while in 2019, Mercy Eke won N30 million as well as other mouthwatering gifts

