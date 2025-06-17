Benue Attacks: NEMA Presents Relief Materials To Victims

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has presented essential relief materials to victims of June 13 attacks on Yelwata community in Guma Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that scores were killed, houses were razed, and other properties were destroyed by the attackers.

NEMA Director General (D-G), Mrs Zubaida Umar, said that the swift deployment of materials was to provide immediate succour to those displaced and affected by the incident.

Umar said that the intervention followed a rapid needs assessment jointly conducted by officials of NEMA, the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Nigerian Red Cross Society and relevant security agencies.

The D-G, who was represented by NEMA North Central Zonal Director, Mr Aliyu Waziri, said that a more detailed assessment of the affected population and infrastructure would be carried out to determine any additional support that might be required.

She listed the relief materials as food and non-food items, including bags of parboiled rice, maize, spaghetti, vegetable oil, seasoning cubes, tomato paste, iodised salt and mattresses.

“NEMA remains committed to working with all stakeholders to alleviate the suffering of victims and restore normalcy to the affected community.

“We pray for peace in our communities to avoid this kind of harrowing experience,” Umar said.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume received the items on behalf of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Akume appreciated NEMA for the swift response and noted that the items would go a long way in providing relief to the victims. (NAN)