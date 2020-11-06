Better To Lose Power And Gain Honour –Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sent a cryptic remark to United States President, Donald Trump as he says that it is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power.

It is a bit hazy to say if the message is meant for Donald Trump but it is coming at a time when President Donald Trump is contemplating on going to court as he expressed dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

Jonathan took to his Facebook page on Friday stating that “power of love should matter more than the love of power”.

He added: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

“This is my philosophy. I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I.

“And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”

African Examiner reports that in 2015, Jonathan conceded defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari even before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared a winner and many applauded this move.

