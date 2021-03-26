Bishop Oyedepo Speaks On Kwara Hijab Crisis

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has reacted to the hijab crisis in Kwara state, describing it as “nasty development.”

Recall that Kwara recently closed 10 schools following their refusal to allow Muslim female students to wear hijab as part of their school uniform.

The refusal came after Christian organisations stated that they will never allow such in the schools built by missionaries and handed to them.

Also, they demanded that the schools, which have been government grant-aided since 1974, should be returned to them.

Reacting, Oyedepo advised against troubling schools in the state that don’t want to allow the use of hijab.

According to the cleric, those who want to wear hijab should go to schools where it is allowed.

He said: “It is such a nasty development in Kwara State where Muslims are asking their students in our schools to wear Hijab, and the church said “no”.

“You know the reason why? We have never shown the world the other side of God. God is not a toy, let us show them the consuming fire part of God. They need to know.

“Leave the schools for the owner, go to your schools. Is there any fight? Stop putting fingers in the eyes of others, the world should be warned against the church. The church is a time bomb.

“When God turns his back on anyone or any system, that system is cursed. My advice is leave the schools for the owners, find your schools. Men and women can wear hijab there. Stop putting your fingers in the eyes of others when they are not blind.”

Spread the love





















