Police Nab Native Doctor, 2 Others For Kidnapping

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Operatives of Enugu Police Command have nabbed a native doctor and two others for alleged kidnapping in Enugu State.

According to the Command, the suspects, who were between the ages of 27 and 36, were said to have conspired and kidnapped one Amechi Oguama, m, on October 20, 2021, collected N10 million ransom from the victim’s family and thereafter never released him till date.

Daniel Ndukwe, (DSP), the Command’s Spokesman who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to Newsmen on Sunday, gave their names as Oko Chukwudi popularly known as ‘Anka-Dede’; Ifeanyi Eze, a.k.a. ‘Abrinanwa;’ and Sunday Ede Aneke, a native doctor, popularly known as ‘Aneke-Ikenga..

’He added that the suspects were arrested on March 22 and 24, 2022, by the Commissioner of Police Monitoring Unit.

According to him, the suspects, who are natives of Akpugo in the Nkanu West Council Area of the state, were members of a criminal gang that specialised in kidnapping.

Ndukwe, also hinted that the command earlier arrested the three members of the gang, whom he gave their names as Chioma Uwa, (f), a.k.a. “Dr. Happiness;”

Chekwube Nwatu, (m), a.k.a. “Cheche;” and Emeka Uwa, (m), a.k.a. “Akimbo,” and had been arraigned in court and remanded in the Enugu Correctional Maximum Custodial Centre, he stated.

He said : “The newly arrested suspects confessed to having been actively involved in the kidnapping of the said victim and the receipt of ransom of over N10 million by the criminal gang.

” One Berretta pistol with 1.9mm round of live ammunition was recovered from them.

“Meanwhile, the suspects will be further arraigned in court and prosecuted alongside the previous suspects, once supplementary investigation into the case is concluded.”

He expressed appreciation to the citizens of the State and sister security agencies, for their support, noting that the arrest would not have been possible without such support received from them.

He however, advised residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and continue to support the police by promptly reporting criminals and their activities to the nearest Police Station or by “calling the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202.

“They can alternatively send e-mails to contact042ppro@gmail.com and/or report security incidents using the Upgraded NPF Rescue Me App, which can be downloaded on Android and iPhone App.