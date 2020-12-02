W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Beheading 78 Farmers In Borno

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa, Uncategorized, West Africa Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020



Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the killing of farmers in Borno state.

African Examiners reports that i43 farmers were reportedly killed after Boko Haram attacked them at Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno.

However, in a video released on Tuesday, Shekau stated that at least 78 farmers were killed as his men attacked them because the farmers handed their member to the Nigerian army.

Shekau also warned that those giving out information on Boko Haram activities to the Nigerian Army will encounter the same fate.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=57983

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

FIDELITY

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us