Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Beheading 78 Farmers In Borno

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the killing of farmers in Borno state.

African Examiners reports that i43 farmers were reportedly killed after Boko Haram attacked them at Zabarmari in Jere local government area of Borno.

However, in a video released on Tuesday, Shekau stated that at least 78 farmers were killed as his men attacked them because the farmers handed their member to the Nigerian army.

Shekau also warned that those giving out information on Boko Haram activities to the Nigerian Army will encounter the same fate.

