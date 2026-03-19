Borno Bombings: 23 Killed as Security Chiefs Move to Maiduguri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Security chiefs have moved to Maiduguri following deadly bomb attacks that killed 23 people and injured 108 others.

The attacks happened on Monday night at three locations: the Monday Market, Post Office Flyover, and the entrance of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. Police say the explosions were carried out by suspected suicide bombers.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the immediate relocation of security leaders to Borno to take control of the situation. He described the attacks as desperate attempts by terrorists who are under pressure from security forces.

“I mourn those who lost their lives and stand with the people of Borno,” the President said. He also promised that Nigeria would continue to fight and defeat terrorism.

The Borno State Police confirmed that 23 people died, while 108 others were injured. Victims were taken to hospitals, including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, for treatment.

Security forces, including the military and police, quickly secured the affected areas and carried out checks to prevent further attacks. The army also warned that more suicide bombers could still be in the city and advised residents to avoid crowded places and report suspicious activities.

The attacks happened during the holy month of Ramadan, when many people gather in large numbers, especially at the busy Monday Market.

Meanwhile, families are searching for missing relatives who were believed to be at the affected locations. Police have asked anyone looking for loved ones to report to the nearest station.

Several leaders have condemned the attacks. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar called for a review of the country’s security strategy. Peter Obi said the incident shows worsening insecurity, while former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso described the attack as a major setback.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum also condemned the bombings, calling them cruel. He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

The Nigerian Army has increased patrols and surveillance across Maiduguri to prevent further attacks.

Borno State remains one of the areas most affected by insurgency from Boko Haram and ISWAP, which have caused thousands of deaths and displaced many people over the years.

Authorities say efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible and restore security in the state.