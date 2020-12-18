BREAKING: 344 Abducted Schoolboys Arrive Katsina Government House

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 344 abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, arrived the state on Friday morning amidst tight security.

The vehicles that conveyed them arrived the Government House in Katsina at about 9:300 a.m.

The students had slept in Gusau, the Zamfara capital, before proceeding to Katsina in the morning.

They were driven in the vehicles of the Katsina State Transport Authority amidst tight security.

The students who were all barefooted upon arrival, were received by Gov. Aminu Masari and some government officials.

The Commander, 17 Brigade, Katsina, Brig.-Gen. W.B Idris, told the governor that the combined efforts of security agents and the state government yielded positive result.

NAN reports that Idris formally handed over the 344 students abducted seven days ago.

In his remarks, Masari thanked Allah for the safe return of the students.

He also commended security agents for their efforts in rescuing the students.

The governor further commended journalists for their coverage of the incident.

He urged parents and other residents to continue to pray until normalcy returned to the state and the country in general.

The governor reiterated that security is a collective responsibility of all.

“This incident happened in Kankara, but the whole state is affected, every local government has students, even other states.

“We are all involved, the entire state and the country is like one body, if one part of the body is sick, the whole body is sick.

“For students, this should be part of your history and part of the journey to adulthood.

“I’m sure, this should permanently be on your mind, some of the things that took place, you will only understand them later in life.

“As leaders, we will continue to discharge our responsibility as government in the state.

“You suffered physically, mentally and psychologically, but let me assure you that we have suffered more.

“Your parents have suffered, whatever you do, you should thank Allah and your parents and pray that this incident will never happen to anybody again,” he said.

One of the students, Aminu Sabitu, thanked Allah for their safe return.

He also commended the governor and security agencies for their commitment to their rescue.

Spread the love





















