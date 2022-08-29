(BREAKING): Amaka ‘Evicted’ From Bbnaija S7

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Amaka, has been evicted from the show, following a nomination twist in the house on Monday evening.

Big Brother had asked all the housemates to nominate two fellow contestants for immediate eviction and Amaka got the highest nominations.

Biggie announced the eviction to the housemates at the lounge, following their nominations.

However, fans noted that the eviction might be fake, because she wasn’t called to the stage for a final talk with Ebuka.

But if the eviction turned out to be real, Amaka will become the eighth housemate to be evicted from the show.

details shortly…