BREAKING: Argentina Win FIFA World Cup Amid Penalty Shoot Out Drama

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Argentina has won the World Cup in an overtime shootout, beating France 4-2 in penalty shootout goals after tying them 3-3 during regular play and securing soccer’s highest trophy for the country’s third time.

The intense France-Argentina match was watched by tens of thousands of spectators inside the stadiums in Qatar, and millions on television around the world.

With the win, Argentina has clinched fourth place in the all-time list with three World Cup titles, and Lionel Messi has achieved the one trophy that has eluded him for his entire career.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot, with the first goal for Argentina. Angel Di Maria followed shortly after, netting a second goal for the team.

France answered back in the second half with a penalty kick goal from Kylian Mbappé. less than two minutes later, Mbappé scored another goal, tying the game 2-2.

Even with eight extra minutes of stoppage time added by the referee team, neither team had secured the third goal by the end of regular play, sending the final match into extra time.

Less than 15 minutes from penalty kicks, Messi came to Argentina’s rescue, breaking through a chaotic scuffle near the goal area to secure a goal, bringing the score to 3-2.

But another penalty awarded to France gave Mbappé a chance to even the score, allowing him to score with a penalty kick to tie the game 3-3.

After more than two hours of play, the final match ended in a penalty shootout.

Argentina made all three of their initial kicks, but France missed the second and third before scoring on their fourth kick to end the game at 4-2.

AP