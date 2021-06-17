BREAKING: Bandits Abduct 30 Female Students In Kebbi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) -Another set of female students of Federal Government Girls College have been abducted by Bandits in Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State, according to Daily Trust.

Details of the incident are still sketchy but there are reports that a security operative was shot dead during the operation.

The attackers, who rode on motorcycles, were said to have stormed the school from neighbouring Rijau forest in the early hours of Thursday.

They were said to have overpowered the mobile policemen guarding the school.

At least 30 students and three teachers were abducted, according to security sources.

Details later…

(Culled From Punch)
























