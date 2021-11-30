BREAKING: Banji Akintoye Resigns As Crisis Rocks Southern, Middle Belt Alliance

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – One of the stakeholders agitating for an Independent Yoruba Nation, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has resigned as the Chairman of the Nigerian Indigenous Nationalities Alliance for Self-Determination (NINAS).

Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, also cut off from the NINAS Alliance with immediate effect.

Akintoye, a renowned Historian hails from Ado-Ekiti.

He represented the Old Ondo State in the Senate from 1979 to 1983.

NINAS is the umbrella body of leading regional self-determination groups in the South and Middle Belt of Nigeria.

In NINAS, Akintoye, until his resignation, represented the South-West and Yorubaland; the Lower Niger Congress under the leadership of Tony Nnadi is representing the South-South, South-East and Middle-Belt Renaissance Movement under the leadership of Professor Yusufu Turaki is representing the Middle Belt.

In a statement on Tuesday, Akintoye and 44 other leaders who signed the release, stated that the reason for quitting the alliance, is to preserve the integrity and reputation of the Yoruba Nation agitation for Self-Determination.