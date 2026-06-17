Senate Rejects Forgery Allegations In Natasha Suspension Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate has denied allegations that signatures were forged in the report that led to the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu, described the allegation as false, insisting that no senator had complained of forgery or coercion during the process.

Adaramodu was responding to claims by Adams Oshiomhole, who alleged that some lawmakers whose names appeared on the committee report did not actually sign the document recommending Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

Oshiomhole had cited Ireti Kingibe as one of the senators who allegedly signed only the committee attendance register and not the suspension report.

Dismissing the claim, Adaramodu said there was no evidence to support the allegation.

“That is not true. Signatures forged, over what?” he asked.

He stated that if any senator had concerns about the committee’s procedures, such concerns should have been raised before the Senate rather than through private conversations.

According to him, no senator has reported that their signature was forged or that they were pressured into signing any document.

“Nobody will say that he or she was coerced or that somebody’s signature was forged. That has never happened in the Senate and it cannot happen,” Adaramodu said.

He emphasised that senators are independent-minded individuals who would openly challenge any wrongdoing if it occurred.

The Senate spokesman also disclosed that the chamber would review Oshiomhole’s comments and decide on an appropriate response.

“We are going to review any statements made by him. The Senate will take a look at the comments and take an appropriate stand,” he said.

Adaramodu further maintained that the suspension process was carried out transparently during plenary and was witnessed by Nigerians and the international community.

Oshiomhole had claimed that at least three senators privately informed him that they did not sign the report recommending Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension despite their names appearing on the document.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended in March 2025 over allegations of gross misconduct and unruly behaviour following her dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.