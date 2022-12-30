(BREAKING): Buhari Reappoints Adeyeye NAFDAC Director-General

President Buhari has reappointed Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye as the Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The Resident Media Consultant of NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, told The Nation that her reappointment was with effect from December 1, 2022.

Prof. Adeyeye was first appointed as Director-General in November 2017.

On November 3, 2022, her tenure ended.

In the interim, the Federal Government appointed Dr. Monica Eimunjeze as Acting Director-General.

Details shortly…