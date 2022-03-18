W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): EFCC Arrests Obiano At Lagos Airport

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, March 18th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely few hours of handling over the reins of government to Prof. Charles Soludo, The immediate past governor of anambra , Willie Obiano has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.
Obiano was reportedly arrested around 8.30pm on Thursday.
It was gathered the former Governor was on his way to Houston, Texas in the United States.
EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren confirmed the arrest.
Details Shortly…



