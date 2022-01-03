(BREAKING): Former NRC Presidential Candidate, Bashir Tofa Is Dead

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa is dead.

A source close to the family confirmed that the Elder Statesman died in the early hours of Monday after a protracted illness.

Tofa contested alongside his opponent, Social Democratic Party, SDP Presidential candidate, late Chief Mashood Abiola in the election which was annulled by the former Nigeria Military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

