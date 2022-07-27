W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

(BREAKING): Gridlock As NLC Protesters Take Over Fed Sec Roads

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, July 27th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The solidarity rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has caused heavy gridlock at the major roads leading to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Congress is holding a mega rally in solidarity with university unions which have been on strike since February, 2022.

Addressing the workers at the three arm zone, Abuja, President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed appealed to the Federal Government to meet demands of the unions.



The workers are taking the solidarity rally to the National Assembly.

Details Shortly…

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=79223

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us