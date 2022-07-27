(BREAKING): Gridlock As NLC Protesters Take Over Fed Sec Roads

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The solidarity rally by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) has caused heavy gridlock at the major roads leading to the Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Congress is holding a mega rally in solidarity with university unions which have been on strike since February, 2022.

Addressing the workers at the three arm zone, Abuja, President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, Comrade Ibrahim Mohammed appealed to the Federal Government to meet demands of the unions.

The workers are taking the solidarity rally to the National Assembly.

Details Shortly…