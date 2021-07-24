BREAKING: Passengers Escape Death As Plane Crash Lands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following an incident by an aircraft in the fleet of one of the major airlines in the country, the runway of the Ilorin International Airport has been closed to traffic.

It was gathered with the impact of the crash the plane could not taxi to the tarmac.

In the last 24 hours, the runway of the airport had been closed to traffic.

But all the traumatised passengers were successfully evacuated from the runway.

As at the time of filing this report at 2.08pm, efforts were being made to relocate the plane from the runway.

It was learnt that the process of moving the plane from the runway was slow because, according to a source, “it is a bigger aircraft and we have no equipment.

“We are in the process of removing the aircraft. We have been on it for 24 hours,” the source added.

But the Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other agencies offered to keep the incident under wraps.

“We were directed to manage the situation,” the source said.

Details shortly…

(The Nation)
























