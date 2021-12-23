(BREAKING) : Queen Naomi Silekunola Announces Divorce From Ooni Of Ife

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Her Majesty Queen Silekunola Naomi has announced her divorce from the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II.

In a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle on Thursday, she said announced an end to the three-year marriage.

She wrote, “Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”