(BREAKING): Security Forces Rescue 3 Abducted Ladies In Plateau

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police and Military operatives have rescued the three ladies bandits kidnapped on Wednesday night in Ban, Barkin Ladi local government area of Plateau.

African Examiner reports the three girls were abducted around 8:15 pm.

Military and Police authorities confirmed the three girls have regained their freedom.

Military Information Officer of The Task Force, Major Ishaku Takwa, in a statement said: “The three kidnapped victims have just been rescued by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN deployed at Barikin Ladi.

“The family has been contacted not to engage further in any negotiations for payment of ransom.

The spokesman of Plateau Police Command, ASP Gabriel Ubah, said: “The team of Police and STF deployed to rescue the victims kidnapped yesterday at Ban Village behind the Plateau State Polytechnic have rescued them today 13/1/2022 at about 1430hrs unhurt and are presently with the Police.

“Meanwhile effort is still on to arrest other perpetrators of the act.”

Details shortly…