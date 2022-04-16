2023 : Don’t Let Osibanjo Die Like Funso Williams, Nigerians Task Security Operatives

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ever since the declaration of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for the position of the president of the country come 2023, there have been rumored attacks on his personality by supporters of the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, who is referred to as the political godfather of Yemi Osinbajo.

African Examiner recalls that Yemi Osinbajo had announced his intention to run for the number one political position in the country after Tinubu had declared interest to President Buhari, that he intends to run for the position of the president of the country at the end of his present tenure.

The declaration of Yemi Osinbajo, many believed have upset the Tinubu’s camp who see the vice president as a traitor as posters have littered some parts of the country with an image of Nigerian vice president, Yemi Osinbajo with the inscription, ”traitor”

This development has caught the attention of some Twitter followers who are calling for the protection of Yemi Osinbajo so that he does not join the list of politicians who have died in their quest for political power. Notable among them is Funsho Williams who died while trying to be governor of Lagos State. Till today his murderers are yet to be identified by the law enforcement agencies.

Some netizens took to their micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the safety of Yemi Osinbajo. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@LekanDprince writes: “Talo pa Funsho Williams leko If you think you can kill PYO the way you killed Funsho Williams then you are a joker because anyone in a political battle with you will have himself to blame. You ba*tard drug lord from Iragbiji.”

@Tutsy22 writes: “Uncle Funsho Williams was strangled and stabbed to death in his bedroom. Then they renamed the road in your name… won ma yagbe sa ra ti olojo ma de!”

@JiMiieR writes: “Who killed Funsho Williams? Not forgetting Dipo Dina too…. Anyway, we all be judged by our acts.”

@PreciousKayode3 writes: “After funsho Williams death i knew this country no get law do as you like.”

@udomic writes: “This is from your camp. We are now scared that what happened to Funsho Williams in Lagos might happen to our Vice President. The last time anyone confronted you in an election like this, he wasn’t alive to see d election. Funsho Williams didn’t die, he was killed bcos he challenged u.”

@adegvn writes: “I hope Peter Obi has enough security ahead of 2023. This one is always talking about cutting costs and using less security guards. Till today we don’t know who sanctioned the Bola Ige and Funsho Williams murders.”

@GbengaDare9 writes: “Osinbajo must be protected at all cost.. Funsho Williams died just like that.. history must not repeat itself.”

@AMICABLEDAYS writes: “When Buhari said He won’t mention His Preferred candidate or successor name for fear of Elimination. dis is wat he meant Dis government should do everythin possible 2protect all aspirants cos thr is a desperado among d aspirants. Rememba. Funsho williams, Dipo Dina, Bola Ige etc.”

@olubenx10 writes: “Dęm say Funsho Williams beat ABAT 4 AD Primaries, but Afenifere prevailed on him 2 step down for BAT coz of BAT’s contribution to June 12. Dem

suppose wire unah Oraimo cord for neck with beta igbaju oloyin for these cheap lies. Shay naso una won take become Consensus?”