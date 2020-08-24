W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

BREAKING: UNILAG’s Senate Elects New Acting VC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –  The Senate of the University of Lagos has elected Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice Chancellor.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) polled 135 votes compared to Prof. Ben Oghojafor’s 31 votes.

It was gathered one vote was declared void.

A total of 167 Professors were at the Senate meeting.

Oghojafor is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services.

Ogunsola was the first woman to be the Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos before she became DVC.

The Nation

