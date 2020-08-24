BREAKING: UNILAG’s Senate Elects New Acting VC

BREAKING: UNILAG’s Senate Elects New Acting VCFeatured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, August 24th, 2020
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate of the University of Lagos has elected Prof. Folasade Ogunsola as Acting Vice Chancellor.
The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development Services) polled 135 votes compared to Prof. Ben Oghojafor’s 31 votes.
It was gathered one vote was declared void.
A total of 167 Professors were at the Senate meeting.
Oghojafor is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Management Services.
Ogunsola was the first woman to be the Provost College of Medicine University of Lagos before she became DVC.
The Nation
