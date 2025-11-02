Land Encroachment: Enugu Sports Club Seeks Mbah’s Intervention, Inaugurates New Exco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The newly inaugurated 2025/2026 Executive Committee (Exco) of the prestigious Enugu Sports club has appealed to the state governor, who is also its president, Dr. Peter Mbah, to intervene in the ongoing unauthorized encroachment into her land, particularly at the Golf Course section.

While appreciating the governor for his immense support to the foremost club established in 1929 by the Colonial Masters, the Elite Association, said the news of the encroachment “is indeed, distressing”

Executive Chairman of the club, Barrister Ifeanyi Nweke, made the appeal weekend in Enugu in his inaugural speech at the official inauguration of the Exco.

The colourful event, held at the Club’s Auditorium, was graced by top dignitaries who are members of the club such as former president General of Igbo apex body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnai Nwodo, 2023 presidential Candidate of All progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and ex Chief Judge of Anambra state, Justice Peter Umeadi, its immediate past chairman, Sir, Nnanna Victor Atuowon, Secretary of police Service Commission, PSC Barr. Onyemuche Nnamani, amongst others.

Barr. Nweke, the 30th Chairman, noted that these “unauthorized activities are causing conflicts and posing a threat to the club’s integrity and property.”

He equally solicited the state government’s assistance towards improving the club’s revenue base through the completion of its abandoned hotel project as well as assisting it with an Ambulance to attend to Emergency health issues of members.

Nweke, also used the fora to appeal to the governor to help them in installing more Solar energy power systems so as to reduce the monthly bill on electricity and diesel, adding that the Club needs not less than N10 million to furnish its staff quarters currently in bad condition.

According to him, “We are appealing for general support from Your Excellency in many fronts to help the club meet with its current obligations and futuristic plans to reposition the club to be the best in the country,”

The Chairman applauded the governor for his resolve for the state to host the upcoming National Sports Festival NSF and designating some of the club’s sections as host for some of the festival’s sporting activities.

He said “We appeal to you to assist the club to put facilities to be used in the festival to the required international standard as well as get the state-of-the-art facilities and fittings for these sports events,” he said.

Nweke, also expressed appreciation to Mbah for bringing “an inspirational leadership” with a clear cut desire to transform the state in a hurry; thus, making Enugu State development trajectory a reference point anywhere in the country.

“Your Excellency coming to lead Enugu State is not by chance but a carefully planned desire to make the difference and reposition the state for all round development cutting across sectors and locations,” he added.

Earlier in his remark, Chairman of the occasion, Chief Nnia Nwodo, lauded the new Chairman of the club Nweke, for already hitting the ground running, urging past leaders and members of the club to throw their full weight behind so as to enable him succeed.

The former Minister of Information, also called on Nweke, to resuscitate the children section of the club and make it flourish with educational and cultural orientating events.

In his speech, Governor Mbah, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Barrister Ugochi Madueke, hailed the achievements and already existing projects the club had handled in a short while under the watch of Nweke.

He assured the club and its new Exco of his government’s continued support.

The event came to a climax with the swearing in of the new executive members and presentation of Award of Excellence on some notable dignitaries in Nigeria.