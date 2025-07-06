Buba Galadima: Why Kwankwaso Won’t Leave NNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has stated that Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will remain in the party irrespective of the mounting pressure from rival political camps trying to take him away.



Galadima stated this on Friday when he appeared on ‘The Morning Show’, a programme on Arise Television.



There have been reports of a plan by Kwankwaso to dump the NNPP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman.



However, Galadima, a close associate of the former Kano State governor and the NNPP presidential candidate, stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC, and members of the coalition have all made plans to woo Kwankwaso.



“We will remain in the NNPP strategically until the whistle is blown for politics,” Galadima said.



“Our party, the NNPP, is a political party registered under Nigerian law and recognised by INEC.



“We stand where we are. Of course, we’ve seen several reports in the press and on social media, but that only proves that Rabiu Kwankwaso is the politician this country needs and should follow.”

The NNPP chieftain described Kwankwaso, as “a strategic politician” whose silence has only increased his credibility.



According to him, all the political parties in the country appear to acknowledge Kwankwaso’s value.



“He has decided to keep quiet, and yet people are campaigning for him free of charge,” Galadima said.



“Instead of paying for public relations, everyone is saying he’s competent, capable and can lead the country. What more could you ask from a politician?”



“Every Nigerian needs him. Every political party needs him. Why not support him to become the president of Nigeria so that he can deliver the dividends of democracy?”