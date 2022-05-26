Buhari Attends AU Extra -Ordinary Summit In Malabo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday departed Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to participate in African Union Extra-ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government with special focus on security.

The three-day summit would also focus on Humanitarian Challenges in Africa, with related issues on migration, refugees, returnees and Internally Displaced Persons.

At the summit, the African leaders would look at Terrorism and Unconstitutional Change of Government, with attendant spiraling effects on human rights and economies.

Buhari would join other Heads of State and Government to deliberate on Humanitarian Challenges, Hopes and Challenges in Africa, and participate in adoption of Assembly Declaration on Humanitarian Summit and pledging conference.

On security and governance, the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union would take a united position on Terrorism and Unconstitutional

Change of Government, and reach agreements on new approaches to stem the tide.

The President would also hold sideline meetings with some leaders during the meeting.

Wife of the President, Aisha, who is the President of African First Ladies Peace Mission, accompanied her husband to the African Union meeting.

The President was also accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

Also on the trip were the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar and Chairman, Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.