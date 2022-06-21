Buhari Nominates Seven New Ministers, Sends List To Senate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has nominated seven persons for screening and confirmation by the Senate for appointment as Ministers.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan read Buhari’s letter of request on the floor of the Senate, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

In the letter read by Lawan, the president said the nominees would replace the former ministers that resigned from his cabinet.

The letter read in part, “In accordance with Section 8 Subsection 2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I hereby forward the underlisted ministerial nominees for your confirmation.

The nominees are:

Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State

Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State

Egwumakama Joseph Nkama – Ebonyi State

Goodluck Nnana Opiah – Imo State

Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State

Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State

Odum Odih – Rivers State

Details later…