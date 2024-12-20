Buhari ‘Personally’ Not Owner Of Seized Abuja Land – Garba Shehu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President Muhammadu Buhari does not “personally” own the revoked land in the Federal Capital Territory, his spokesperson Garba Shehu has said.

Buhari’s name was contained in Thursday’s report revealing the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike’s decision to revoke land titles belonging to several high-profile individuals.

But reacting the the report in a statement on Thursday, Shehu noted that the said land is allocated in the name “Muhammadu Buhari Foundation.”

According to him, “The Foundation was itself floated by some utilitarian individuals around him who, it must said, went about it in a lawful manner with the support of a number of well-meaning persons.

“But they ran into a roadblock in the land department of the FCDA which handed them an outrageous bill for the issuance of the certificate of occupancy, very high in cost, that did not at all compare with the bills given to similar organizations. It may have been that this was not erroneous, but a deliberate mistake, making the revocation of the land no surprise to anyone.”

Shehu added that as a person, the former President has a plot of land to his name in Abuja.

“When he and his cabinet members were invited to fill the forms and obtain land during his tenure in office, he returned the form without filling it, saying that he already had a plot of land in the FCT, that those who did not have should be be given. He, therefore, turned down the offer.

“So please let all those jumping up and down in the digital space talking about the rightfulness or the lack of it on the reported seizure of Buhari’s land in Abuja get their facts right, and stop dragging down the name of the former President,” he said.