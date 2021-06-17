Buhari To Visit Borno On Thursday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday June 17, visit Borno state.

During the one day official visit, President Buhari would appraise the security situation and inaugurate some of the viable projects executed by the federal and state governments.

Governor Babagana Zulum made this known in a special broadcast to the people of the state on Wednesday.

Zulum said: “I once again, thank you for supporting our administration. I remain grateful to everyone, for your support, well wishes, prayers and above all, for being good citizens.

“Insha’Allah; our President, Muhammadu Buhari, will be coming to Borno State on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

“The president is coming to appraise the security situation in the northeast during which he will commission some developmental projects executed by the state government.

“The president will also commission the first phase of 10,000 houses which he generously approved and funded, for the resettlement of IDPs and refugees.

“The president has initiated viable infrastructure development projects to fast track peace restoration and resettlement programmes for sustainable social and economic development of the state.

“While I must admit that we still have security challenges, at the same time, if we cast our minds back to the realities before President Buhari’s coming, we would factually recall that many of our communities in northern, central and southern Borno, were mostly, no-go-areas.

“President Buhari is concerned about the humanitarian situation and sincerely committed to finding peace in Borno.

“This is why he is visiting us on Thursday. I most respectfully invite and urge all of us to come out and honour a President, whose love for Borno has been so obvious.

“I urge us to demonstrate Borno’s creed of hospitality. Borno is known for the culture of dignity, the culture of respect and the culture of honoring our guests.

“Let us once again, show the Borno in all of us, as we host our President.”























