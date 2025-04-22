Burkina Faso Military Government Foils Coup Attempt, Blames Ivory Coast

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Burkina Faso’s military government has stated that it prevented a “major plot” to overthrow junta leader, Ibrahim Traoré, last week.

Speaking on Monday, Mahamadou Sana, security minister, claimed that the coup plotters were from neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire.

Sana stated that the attempt was orchestrated by present and former soldiers working with “terrorist leaders”.

The focus of the plan was to “sow total chaos, and place the country under the supervision of an international organisation”, he said.

“The manoeuvre was to culminate, according to the terrorist plotters’ plan, on Wednesday 16 April, 2025 in an assault on the presidency of (Burkina) Faso by a group of soldiers recruited by the nation’s enemies,” he added.

“The brains outside the country are all located in Ivory Coast.”

Sana further disclosed that the plotters tried to make use of Burkinabe religious and traditional leaders to sway army officers into endorsing their plan.

He said: “Sensitive information was passed on to terrorists” to increase attacks on the military and civilians and “incite a revolt against the authorities.”

The development is the latest in a series of coup attempt claims from the military-led, French-speaking West African country.