Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Other Nigerians Win Big At AFRIMA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Afrobeats frontrunners Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid emerged the biggest winners at the 2022 installment of the Africa Union’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) on a night Africa’s brightest stars failed to make an appearance.

The trio received their prizes in absentia, leaving fans in host city Dakar, Senegal disappointed.

While the self-professed African Giant picked up the biggest prizes of Artiste of the Year and Album of the year, his compatriot and fellow Grammy winner Wizkid took the golden microphone for Best West African Male.

On his part, Davido picked up three golden microphones for the Best African Collaboration and Best African Electro categories.

Former YBNL singer Adekunle Gold, Tems, rounded out the list of winners of Nigerian nationality.

Adekunle Gold won Best African Pop for his hit track ‘High’ alongside Davido and picked a solo prize in the Best Artiste in the African Contemporary category.

For her work on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ track, Tems had her name on the golden microphone for Best Soundtrack.