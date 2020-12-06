Bye-Election: 2 INEC Officials ‘Missing’ In Zamfara

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two ad hoc officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recruited for the Zamfara state house of assembly bye-election have been reportedly declared missing.

According to NAN, A’isha Bawa, registration area supervisor of Bakura ward 001, made the announcement while she was presenting her report.

Bawa said she did not receive results from two polling units and she did not see either the staff or the election results.

Bukura was said to have recorded incidents of violence and ballot-box snatching.

The poll in the constituency was declared inconclusive by Ibrahim Magawata, the returning officer.

Magawata said the results of 14 polling units were cancelled because of over voting and other alleged malpractices.

This, he said, is the reason why the poll is inconclusive.

