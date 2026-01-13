CAF Appoints Ghanaian Referee for Nigeria vs Morocco Semi-Final

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea to officiate the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

CAF released the list of match officials on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will face Morocco’s Atlas Lions at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off set for 9 pm Nigerian time.

Nii Laryea will be assisted by South Africa’s Zakhele Siwela and Lesotho’s Souru Phatsoane. Arsénio Maringule of Mozambique will serve as the third assistant referee, while Rwanda’s Samuel Uwikunda will be the fourth official.

For the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), CAF selected Tom Abongile of South Africa, Haythem Guirat of Tunisia, and Stephen Yiembe of Kenya. Lydia Abebe will act as the referee assessor.

Nigeria have been in strong form at the tournament. The Super Eagles defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals and also recorded a big win over Mozambique earlier in the competition. They finished the group stage with nine points from three matches.

Coached by Eric Chelle, Nigeria are the highest-scoring team in the tournament with 14 goals and have set a new national record for goals scored in a single AFCON.