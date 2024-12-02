56 Killed In Stampede In Guinea Football Match

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 56 people were confirmed dead after a fan clash at a football match that resulted in a stampede in the city of Nzerekore, Guinea.

A statement from the Guinea government on Monday stated that the incident happened on Sunday afternoon during the final of a local tournament in Nzerekore.

The statement stated that the rival fans entered the pitch to protest the referee’s penalty decision.

According to available information, the stampede happened after police tried to defuse the commotion with teargas.

According to the statement, the government assured that it will take care of those injured and investigation has commenced to ascertain the culprits of the incident.

Guinea’s Prime Minister, Amadou Oury Bah, in a post on his X account, called for calmness.

“The regional authorities are working to restore calm and serenity among the population. The government is monitoring the development of the situation and reiterates its call for calm so that hospital services are not hindered in providing first aid to the injured.

“The moral authorities of the city are requested to also contribute to the restoration of social tranquillity,” he tweeted.