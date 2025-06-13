SAN Seeks Justice For Ogun Woman Allegedly Killed By Touts Over Unpaid Festival Constitution

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and law professor, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has demanded for an immediate and thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police into the alleged brutal murder of one Mrs. Blessing Eze, by touts in Ogun State, South West Nigeria over ₦1,500 festival contribution.

The human rights Advocate in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Enugu said the barbaric act “is a stark reminder of the unchecked lawlessness and impunity in our society.

She noted that deceased was said to have been “fatally stabbed at Iyana-Oja Market in Ifo, Ogun State, by touts who demanded a so-called “festival contribution” of ₦1,500—

Professor Ezeilo, who urged the police to do everything to apprehend those responsible for the dastardly act, also seeks public condemnation by the Governor of Ogun State.

According to her, “Justice for Blessing Eze, a trader whose life was tragically taken by touts who preyed on the public for money, is urgently needed”

“This heinous act of gender-based violence underscores a systemic failure of our security institutions to protect vulnerable individuals, especially women.

“We demand an immediate and thorough investigation by the Nigerian Police Force, the apprehension of those responsible, and a public condemnation from the Governor of Ogun State.

“In addition, we urge the disbandment of unauthorized revenue collectors, the provision of security for witnesses, and a comprehensive inquiry into the conditions faced by women working in informal markets across Nigeria.

“Let this tragedy serve as a rallying call for justice and accountability. Every Nigerian deserves to live free from fear and oppression.

“We owe it to Mrs. Blessing Eze, to her family, and to all who suffer under the weight of injustice to fight with unwavering resolve for a future where no life is callously stolen, and no voice is silenced. The time for decisive action is now.”