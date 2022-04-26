Chrisland School Girl Apologises Over Video

Chrisland School Girl Apologises Over VideoLatest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, April 26th, 2022
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chrisland School girl at the centre of the viral video has apologised.
She was seen in the video in a compromising situation with other pupils. The scene, which went viral, was captured during their trip to Dubai, UAE for a programme.
The minor posted on her Likee App: “I made a mistake, now I’m living with the consequences. I regret it, I really do. And I’m sorry.
“Please I’m sorry. All I ask is forgiveness.”
She told her followers that she would be off the social media radar for some time.
Related Posts
Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=76195