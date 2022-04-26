W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Chrisland School Girl Apologises Over Video

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chrisland School girl at the centre of the viral video has apologised.

She was seen in the video in a compromising situation with other pupils. The scene, which went viral, was captured during their trip to Dubai, UAE for a programme.

The minor posted on her Likee App: “I made a mistake, now I’m living with the consequences. I regret it, I really do. And I’m sorry.



“Please I’m sorry. All I ask is forgiveness.”

She told her followers that she would be off the social media radar for some time.

