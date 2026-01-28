2027: PDP Mocks APC, Says ‘Presidential Election Will Be Between Hungry Nigerians Against APC

As the 2027 general elections gathers momentum, the South East leadership of the opposition people’s Democratic party has declared that the exercise would be a contest between hungry Nigerians and the ruling All progressives Congress APC, just as it formally inaugurated the Enugu and Imo states Caretaker Committee Executives (Exco).

It said “the 2027 election, especially the presidential election, is not just going to be an ordinary election, but a contest between good and bad, as well as hunger and survival.”

National Vice Chairman of PDP in charge of south East geopolitical zone, Chief Ali Odefa, stated this Wednesday while inaugurating the Executives of the appointed Caretaker Committee members for Enugu and Imo states, held at the party’s zonal office in Enugu.

He stated further that “it’s going to be APC versus those hungry Nigerians that have not been having access to food, good hospitals, good schools, meaningful employment, amongst others” stressing that it’s such categories of people that will go out on the election day to vote out the ruling party that has been making life unbearable for them through her anti human programmes and policies.

He lamented the untold hardship Nigerians have been passing through since the ruling APC led federal government came onboard, urging the South East and Nation’s electorates to say no to bad governance in 2027, and embrace the PDP which he said, has been rejuvenated to change the narrative, and wipe away the tears of suffering masses in the country.

Chief Odefa, however, charged the Enugu state Caretaker Committee Chairman, Barr. Steve Orurou, and his Imo counterpart, Chief Ikenga Jonjude Okere, to revive and stabilize the party in their respective states despite all odds.

“Let me congratulate those of you that have been appointed to run the affairs of our great party for the next 90 days, or until we have our next congress in your states.

“You know in your states, there are people that are head bent in destroying this our party, but we won’t allow them. I want to assure you that the PDP is very much alive, and with better prospect than ever before.

“Am not unaware that the assignment given to you in your respective states is a hard one, and a herculean task, but you must work very hard to get results, especially in Imo State where you have so many parties. Your appointment is a call to service so, don’t expect any financial reward.

“You must work very hard to get our party back to power. Organize your states, call us at any time you are ready to come and address our supporters. It’s unfortunate that we have some people who are determined to pull the party down, the same party that made them what they are today. Just because they want to certify their pay masters in Abuja, but we will not allow it “

We have been resisting them, even with their government apparatus and too much money they are using against us. We don’t have what they have, but we have God, and one with God is majority.”

“When they come against us with their too much money and positions, we will come against them with prayers and supplications to God”

Responding, Enugu Chairman, Barr. Orurou, assured the leadership of the party at the zonal and national levels that the PDP still have the capacity to win elections in the state, because “we still have the people on our side”

According to him, “In Enugu, there is palpable fear about what tomorrow may be because the fear is that PDP will always rejuvenate with a thunderbolt that of course, become a tsunami”

“We have already called our people, and they are waiting for us, and what we are going to do is to give them that enabling environment, give them the freedom to express themselves so that decisions, credibility will determine the outcome of the elections.

“We want to also call on the national body of the party and leadership of the opposition in the country to allow credibility and credence to take over the reigns” Orurou, pointed out that the recruitment process in Nigeria begins with the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, hence, the need for the Commission to always conduct quality, free, fair elections in the country.

The Enugu state PDP boss, posited that once there is a level playing ground on the side of the electoral umpire, INEC, the state would hold away, stating that “our members have the spirit of perseverance, resilience, and doggedness to face our opponents in any election”

He also urged the national leadership of the party to ensure that only popular Candidates with good leadership qualities are fielded for various elective positions in the 2027 elections, insisting that presenting unpopular Candidates would do the party more harm than good.

“If we present quality and popular candidates that the people love to fly our flags, definitely it will resonate with the yearnings of the ordinary people. So, we in Enugu PDP are fully committed and determined to take back our rightful place in the state political space” Orurou stated.

On his part, Imo Chairman, Chief Okere, promised to do every thing within his power to revive the PDP in the state, saying they are equally going to collectively reawaken the political consciousness of the electorates, with a view to allowing them make informed decisions ahead of 2027.

Our correspondent writes that the highlight of the event was the administration of oath of office and allegiance of members of the two states (Exco) of the Caretaker Committees.