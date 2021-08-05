COAS Charges Troops To Intensify Attack Against Bandits

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged troops of 8 Division and Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) to intensify operations against bandits marauding in parts of North West, Nigeria.

Yahaya gave the charge while addressing troops during his operational tour of 8 Division and its formations and units on Wednesday, in Gusau.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement in Abuja, said that COAS also commended the troops for their exploits in curtailing the activities of the criminals.

He urged them to promote synergy among the military and other security agencies, adding that it was a strategy that would speed up the end of banditry in the region.

COAS also urged the officers and soldiers to be proactive and resilient to crush the bandits and expedite the restoration of normalcy to the affected states.

He assured the troops that their welfare was uppermost in the agenda of his command and admonished them to conduct their operations in compliance with extant operational codes of conduct and regulations.

He also tasked the troops to always show respect for the fundamental human rights of law abiding citizens in the conduct of their operations.

While briefing COAS, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf, said the troops had reinvigorated their anti-banditry operations to restore peace and stability to the region. (NAN)























