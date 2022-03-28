Court Calls For Transfer Of Abba Kyari, Others To Prison

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal high court in Abuja has directed that suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abba Kyari, be remanded at a correctional center pending the conclusion of his trial.

African Examiner writes that Kyari who has been in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) since February 12 was arrested on March 7 over allegations of drug trafficking.

Kyari was arrested alongside Sunday J Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu who are members of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne — two alleged drug traffickers who were nabbed at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, the agency accused the defendants of conspiracy, obstruction, and engaging in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

During court proceedings, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty.

However, the sixth and seventh defendants pleaded guilty and asked the court to “have mercy”.

At the court session on Monday, Emeka Nwite, the trial judge, declined the bail application of the defendants.

Judge Nwite asked the NDLEA to put enough materials before it to request the refusal of bail to Kyari and his co-defendants.

Consequently, Nwite ordered that Kyari and four others are remanded in Kuje correctional center and the sixth and seventh defendants who pleaded guilty, should be kept in Suleja correctional center.

The judge has fixed April 27 to rule on an application for review of facts.

Joseph Sunday, prosecution counsel, is asking the court to review the fact of the case with respect to the sixth and seventh defendants.

However, Kanu Agabi, counsel to Kyari and the second defendant, stated that reviewing the facts will be prejudicial to the case of his clients.

“If you review the facts, you’ll have to make findings that will be prejudicial to the trial,” he said.

“The facts are interwoven and the danger in this circumstance is that the findings with respect to one are the findings with respect to all.”