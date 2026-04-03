Wike Dismisses Claims of Crackdown on Opposition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has denied claims that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is trying to weaken opposition parties.

Wike spoke on Friday in Abuja during an interview with journalists, where he addressed concerns that the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu is targeting opposition groups.

His comments come amid controversy over the leadership crisis in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derecognise rival factions linked to David Mark and Nafiu Gombe due to ongoing legal disputes.

Reacting to claims of a crackdown, Wike said the situation does not amount to an attack on opposition parties.

“It’s not correct that the current ruling party is killing the opposition,” he said.

Wike recalled his own experience during the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, saying he faced greater political pressure at the time.

According to him, he was “personally haunted” during that period but remained in the country and challenged the issues in court.

He also referenced the internal crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, where he and others opposed the leadership of Ali Modu Sheriff and eventually won at the Supreme Court.

Wike added that political parties, whether in power or opposition, often look for opportunities to gain advantage over one another.

He dismissed current allegations against the Tinubu administration as exaggerated, saying such complaints usually arise when political outcomes do not favor certain groups.