COVID-19: Chike Joins AU For Song Promoting Vaccination

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chike has collaborated with the African Union (AU) for a song targeted at encouraging people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The singer spoke about the forthcoming project in the AU Bingwa event in Lagos on Friday.

The event is titled ‘AU COVID-19 vaccination Bingwa Initiative Planning meeting and COVID-19 vaccination scalable models workshop concept note’.

During the briefing, the singer expressed his excitement to join the vaccine sensitisation campaign.

He also tasked Nigerians to get vaccinated to avoid another lockdown.

“I’m so excited to be part of this, when people talk about vaccination, there’s a lot of myths. I’m happy that Bingwa is doing that sensitisation which they want me to champion by getting people to get vaccinated,” he said.

“Is COVID-19 real? Yes, it is. Is it still around us, yes. So, you need to get vaccinated. We love our freedom in Nigeria and we don’t want to experience another lockdown.”

Speaking about the plans to release a song on COVID-19, he said: “Yes, they (the AU) made a special request for that and I’ll do that, also I’ll keep talking about vaccination on my social media handles.

“I want everyone out there to take the vaccine because I no wan experience lockdown again.”