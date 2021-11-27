COVID-19: Nigerian Government Directs Civil Servants To Resume Work Dec 1

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has directed civil servants from Grade Level 12 and below to resume work effective Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

The workers have also been directed to get vaccinated before resumption.

The directive, which is contained in a circular signed by the head of service of the federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, noted that beginning December 1, all federal government workers are requested “to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.”

“It will be recalled that as part of the measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic, Officers on GL 12 and below were directed to work from home. Following the advice of the PSC on COVID-19, this category of Officers are expected to resume duties on Wednesday, 1st December 2021,” the circular reads in part.

It would be recalled that federal civil service workers on grade level 12 and below were directed to continue working from home following a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country.

The directive was extended three times, as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus and also to enable workers get vaccinated with the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, had earlier announced that beginning December 1, 2021 all federal government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR result to gain access to their offices.

In line with this, Ms Yemi-Esan said all public officers yet to be vaccinated are advised to visit designated health facilities for vaccination.

“Furthermore, in line with the recommendation of the Committee on COVID-19, Mr. President has approved the vaccine mandate policy. All Federal Government employees would therefore be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours,” she said.