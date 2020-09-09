COVID-19: Plateau Tops As Nigeria Announces 296 New Cases

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Plateau state topped the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 296 new infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Tuesday.

Plateau state recorded 183 new cases on Tuesday after recording 25 new cases on Monday.

The health Agency said that the new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 55,456.

According to the NCDC, 103 people who have been treated and recovered from the infection were discharged on Tuesday, raising the total number of recoveries to 43,334.

The NCDC said that six new fatalities also raised the death toll to 1,067 in the country.

It stated that the 296 new infections were reported in Lagos, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 13 other states of the federation.

The NCDC said that Lagos had 33 new cases and FCT, 25.

Other states were Ogun, 16, Oyo, 7, Ekiti, 6, Kwara and Ondo, 5 each, Anambra, Imo and Nasarawa, 3 each, Rivers, Gombe and Edo, 2 each and Akwa Ibom, 1.

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that the Nigeria International Travel Portal was live.

The public health agency said that travellers arriving to and departing from Nigeria were required to log on to nitp.ncdc.gov.ng to PRE-REGISTER.

“Read COVID-19 Provisional Quarantine Protocol for Travellers via covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/media/files/CO

The agency apologised to everyone that had challenges with the travellers platform.

“We are working across several ministries and agencies, with banks and laboratories, across Federal and State governments to make the system work for all.

“We will communicate further. However, our Public Health Advisory to Nigerians on COVID-19 is updated regularly to reflect the latest information on COVID-19 including: Travel advice, advice for health workers and advice for businesses,” it said.

