COVID-19: Presidency Speaks On Buhari Status After Aides Test Positive

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has stated that the president is “quite fine” despite the outbreak of COVID-19 among his aides.

African Examiner recalls that Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, last week tested positive for COVID-19 and there were reports that other presidential aides had tested positive and are presently in isolation.

Speaking on Channels Television on Sunday, Adesina stated that presidential aides are also humans.

“What I like to say is that presidential aides are just humans. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings, it can also happen to presidential aides,” he said.

“The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us immune to certain things. If there is a virus that is ravaging the society, well, it can touch anybody.

“So Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. I believe that by now, because it happened since Wednesday, he should have almost beaten it if he has not beat it already. There is no cause for alarm.”

Asked how many presidential aides have contracted the virus, Adesina stated that it is not within his “purview” to say.

“That will not be within my purview to discuss, maybe if you get the presidential doctor or anybody on the medical side, they will tell you, I wouldn’t know because it is a private thing,” he added.

When asked if Buhari is presently in isolation as he may have come in contact with Shehu, Adesina stated that the president is “quite fine” and is going on with his normal routine.