COVID-19: Ugandan Govt Agencies Demand Vaccination Proof Before Admission To Premises

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Government Departments and Agencies in Uganda have started demanding proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before allowing access to their premises.

The National Medical Stores (NMS) on Friday said all staff and visitors must show proof of full vaccination before admission to their premises.

It said the move is in line with the government directive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in efforts to fully reopen the economy.

The NMS said for staff and visitors who are not yet vaccinated, they should provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

The health ministry said it would soon take the same directive as the NMS to ensure that no staff members or visitors access the headquarters without showing proof of vaccination.

“We have given some grace period for those not yet vaccinated to do so,” Emmanuel Ainebyoona, spokesperson of the ministry, tweeted.

The NMS said the country has so far received about 5.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and about 2.4 million doses have been administered nationwide.























