Datti Emotional Over Insults To Family

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Datti Baba-Ahmed, got emotional concerning an insult at his family when he appeared on a television show.

African Examiner writes that Baba-Ahmed on Sunday appeared alongside Peter Obi, his principal, on Channels Television for a town hall meeting.

In a video, Baba-Ahmed is seen getting emotional concerning an insult to his family.

He said: That is not fair” as he added that no one has ever insulted his father who died at least 35 years ago until he step into the presidential race.

“When people think they have money, they have power, and the sitting authority is theirs, there’s no limit. Someone has to tap them on the shoulder. I did it and I pointed a finger. You do it again – do one, I’ll do three. You know I’m capable of doing it,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“They’ve stopped. However, me and my family have been paying a huge price for my attempts to rescue Nigeria. They sent all sorts of people after me.

“Thirty-five years ago, at least, our dad of blessed memory passed away. No one ever insulted him until I joined the elections for the presidency. This is not fair. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world.

“You don’t insult people’s parents or their families. It’s a huge price for anyone to pay.”